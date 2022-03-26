KPRC 2 IN POLAND: Volunteers in Narewka help support Ukrainian refugees

HOUSTON – KPRC 2′s Zach Lashway is the only Houston reporter on the ground in Eastern Europe, covering the crisis unfolding as Ukrainian refugees attempt to escape the country.

Lashway has been in Poland for days and was approximately 20 miles away from Belarus on Saturday in the town of Narewka. He says, there is no border crossing in that area but millions of Ukrainians have crossed over into Poland, just south of his location.

Once in Poland, refugees are brought to shelters, like the one set up at Baptist Church Chelm. All the services provided are thanks to volunteers from around the world, including Texans with Texas Baptist Men.

KPRC 2 was allowed access into the warehouse where all the food and supplies are brought, unpacked, and repacked. Lashway also spoke with the pastor of the church.

“Last month, our church in Chelm completely changed, it is completely new,” Baptist Church Pastor Henryk Skrzpkowski said. “When we heard [the] news about the war in Ukraine, most of our members and friends of the church started to help refugees in Ukraine.”

Skrzpkowski says his church has helped more than 35,000 refugees since the war began.

If you’d like to support Texas Baptist Men’s efforts, visit their website.