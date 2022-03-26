Man killed while celebrating birthday remembered as father and son who made everyone smile

HARRIS COUNTY – A distraught mother says her son who was so filled with life was killed while celebrating his birthday.

”He was a loving son, a father. He always made us laugh,” said Maria Cristina Lozano. “I can’t sleep, I can’t watch TV.”

She’s mourning the sudden and violent loss of her son Bryan Zamora.

”He didn’t deserve to be killed like this,” Lozano said.

In the early morning hours of March 7, family attorneys say the 31-year-old was celebrating his birthday at the Tijuana Night Club on Tower Oaks Boulevard in Northwest Harris County.

He was found unresponsive behind the wheel of his Ford Explorer in the parking lot, shot multiple times. He was rushed to the hospital but did not survive.

”We’re really looking to get justice out of this tragic situation. First and foremost, there’s going to be justice that comes in the form of the civil side, and justice that comes in the form of the criminal side,” said attorney Carlos Dantes Mejias.

Ad

Now, the devastated family is suing the club while hoping investigators find whoever killed the man loved ones say hated altercations.

”He was just a character,” his mother added. “He was never upset, nobody would hardly make him mad because he was always making us smile, so I’m going to miss that from him. He was my baby.”

Investigators say a red pickup truck was seen leaving the scene. They believe whoever was inside was involved.

They’re asking anyone with information to come forward and call the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.