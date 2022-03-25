Woman arrested, charged in deadly shooting of 2 men in northwest Houston

Izabella Fatna Houida, 19, is charged with capital murder. She is accused in the deaths of Elia Penaloza, 33, and Buenaventura Miguel Tapia, 37.

HOUSTON – A woman has been arrested and charged in connection with the deadly shooting of two men in northwest Houston.

Izabella Fatna Houida, 19, is now charged with capital murder.

On June 17, 2021, Houston police responded to reports of a shooting in the 6200 block of west Tidewell Road around 9 p.m.

Police said an unknown man was seen shooting at the two victims who were trying to flee in a vehicle. The two victims, identified as 33-year-old Elia Penaloza and 37-year-old Buenaventura Miguel Tapia, were hit by the gunfire and their truck crashed into a nearby apartment building.

The driver of the truck was pronounced dead at the scene and the passenger was transported to Ben Taub hospital, where he later died.

Authorities said the suspect fled the scene in a light-colored SUV, possibly a Ford Explorer.

After an investigation, police said Houida was identified as one of the suspects in the deadly shooting. She was arrested on Wednesday, March 23.

Police said at least one other suspect is still wanted in the shooting.

Anyone with information in this case or on the identity of the wanted suspect is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.