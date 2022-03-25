This is how much your Amazon Prime membership costs after company announces price hike

Your Amazon Prime membership is about to get a bit more pricey.
Back in February, Amazon announced plans to raise prices for all Prime membership plans, which took effect on Friday.
Monthly memberships now cost $14.99 and yearly memberships cost $139, according to the company.
Current members will now see the new price change on their next renewal. New members who signed up prior to March 25 have been billed with the new price.
Membership prices for students will also increase to $7.99, while those with EBT or other types of government assistance will be increased to $6.99.
Amazon Prime brings users free delivery on almost all items, Prime Video streaming service, deals from Whole Foods Market, plus other benefits, according to USA Today.