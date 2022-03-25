Recognize him? Suspect robs man next to his car outside Kashmere Gardens convenience store, police say

Police are searching for a man who they say he took a cellphone and a wallet from another man in NE Houston

HOUSTON – Houston police need help to identify a suspect who they said robbed a man outside a convenience store in northeast Houston back in January.

It happened in the 4400 block of Lockwood Drive near Calavcade Street in Kashmere Gardens on Jan. 30.

According to surveillance video, the man was about to enter his vehicle when he was suddenly approached by an unknown suspect pointing a gun toward him.

Police said the suspect then searched through the man’s pockets and took a cellphone and wallet from him before fleeing the scene. The victim was not injured during the incident.

Police said the robber was last seen wearing a blue coat, black pants, and blue and white shoes. He is measured between 5 foot 7 and 5 foot 9 and weighs between 150 to 190 pounds.

Contact Crime Stoppers of Houston DIRECTLY if you have any information related to this investigation. Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment up to $5,000. Tipsters MUST contact Crime Stoppers DIRECTLY to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.