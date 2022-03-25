🔒Insiders: Enter to win an impressive piece from a Bayou City Art Festival featured artist; artwork is valued at $2,400

Bayou City Art Festival returns to Memorial Park March 25 - 27!

To celebrate, we’re giving away an impressive, original mixed-media art piece by featured artist, Daryl Thetford. One lucky insider will win “A Cowboy Contemplates the Universe.”

This piece created on aluminum with a high gloss finish is 58″ tall and 38″ wide. The approximate value is $2,400. Thetford is a nationally-acclaimed artist.

You can enter once per day until the entry period closes on March 30, 2022 at 12 p.m. CST.

ABOUT THE ARTIST

Daryl Thetford’s work has been described as graphic, modern, pop, and contemporary. According to his website, what to actually call the process he uses to create his art is up for debate.

“...it has been called photo collage, digital art, and digital mixed media. The process begins with Thetford selecting a single, original photographic image followed by a digital layering and combining of dozens of additional original photographs. It is a process which takes an average of 40 hours. His resulting images range from culturally familiar individual pieces (bikes, cowboys, guitars, cityscapes) to more esoteric series’ based on man’s inner struggle with modern society or the human sense of isolation in the noise of the modern world. Thetford then creates a mixed-media piece using this printed image to create one of a kind paintings using torn and weathered handmade paper, various artist mediums and acrylic paint.”

Thetford’s art has been featured in museums and galleries throughout the United States. Pieces have also been commissioned by many public agencies and corporations.

