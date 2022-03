Harris County unveils new multi-family affordable living development for senior citizens in Seabrook

HOUSTON – Harris County Community Service Department unveiled Friday a 92-unit multi-family affordable living development for senior citizens in Seabrook.

The grand opening of the Seaside Lodge was held at 10 a.m. at Chesapeake Bay.

The Harris County Community Services Department celebrated along in partnership with he Mark-Dana Corporation, FDI Management Group, and Amegy Bank.