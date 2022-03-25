Cardinal DiNardo, Bishop Dell’Oro makes Act of Consecration for Russia, Ukraine

HOUSTON – Daniel Cardinal DiNardo and Auxiliary Bishop Italo Dell’Oro made the Act of Consecration of Russia, Ukraine and all humanity to the Immaculate Heart of Mary on Friday, March 25 at 11 a.m. at St. Mary’s Seminary in Houston.

The Act of Consecration consisted of the first decade of the Joyful Mysteries of the Rosary prayed in common, followed by the Prayer of Consecration.

Per the Holy Father’s global invitation, parish priests around Archdiocese are also asked to make the Act of Consecration with their parishioners at any time on March 25, so that the faithful may personally participate in the Consecration.