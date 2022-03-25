14-year-old dies in fall from thrill ride at theme park in Orlando, reports say

ORLANDO – A 14-year-old boy died Thursday after he fell from a thrill ride at a theme park in Orlando, deputies said.

WKMG-TV reported that the teen fell from the Orlando Free Fall attraction at ICON Park, which is reportedly the world’s tallest free-standing drop tower, around 11:10 p.m.

Deputies with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said the boy was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Witnesses called 911 after seeing the teen fall from the ride as it was plummeting down, WKMG said. Deputies said they are not sure how the boy fell.

An investigation is currently underway.