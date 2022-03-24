Woman stabbed to death by husband in front of daughter in northwest Houston, police say

An investigation is underway after a woman was stabbed to death in front of her 13-year-old daughter at an apartment complex in north Houston Thursday, police said.

It happened around 11:10 p.m. in the 7000 block of Woodsman Trail.

When officials with the Houston Fire Department arrived at the scene, they found the woman, who police said is 32 years old, with several stab wounds.

While tending to the woman, HFD said they noticed the suspect, which is the woman’s husband, return to the scene but he left. HFD personnel were able to get a partial plate number and gave it to responding officers, investigators said.

Officers said they were able to track the suspect about a mile from the apartment complex. He was taken into custody.

According to officers, the woman’s 13-year-old daughter witnessed the entire attack. Police said she was not harmed.

“At the scene, it appears that the motive was they were having an argument over some possible jealousy over another male,” Lt. Izaguirre with the Houston Police Department said.

Police said they were able to recover the knife the man used during the attack.

Officers are still investigating the stabbing.