HOUSTON – A motorcyclist is dead after a crash with a car in southwest Harris County Thursday morning, authorities said.

The crash happened on Highway 6 near Westpark Drive just after 10 a.m.

A fatal crash as seen from Sky 2 on March 24, 2022.

Avoid the area. There is a traffic backup on Highway 6 as authorities work the scene.