Mayor Turner, City Council approve 3-year contract with HPOU to increase officers’ pay by 10.5%

The emblem of the Houston Police Officers' Union is seen on a wall at the union hall in Houston on Jan. 26, 2021.

HOUSTON – Mayor Sylvester Turner and City Council members approved a contract with the Houston Police Officers’ Union to increase police officers pay on Wednesday.

The three-year contract will give officers a 10.5% pay increase, $6.7 million in special day pay and funding for new crime reduction technology over a three-year span.

”These negotiations are never easy, so I appreciate the collective effort,” Turner said.

The combined cost of the HPOU contract is $125.4 million over three years, according to a release.

“In this City, we have never defunded the police, and we have always stood with our officers and recognized their service and sacrifice. At the same time, we have listened and responded to voices throughout the community,” Turner said.