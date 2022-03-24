Man shot in the head after dispute in SW Houston, police say

A shooting was reported shortly before 4 p.m. in the 6300 block of Chimney Rock Road.

HOUSTON – A man is accused of shooting another man Thursday at an apartment complex in southwest Houston, according to the Houston Police Department.

Police said there was some kind of dispute involving the two men and a woman. The man allegedly pulled out a gun and shot the other man in the head.

Police said the injured man was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

The gunman was taken into custody.