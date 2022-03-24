Man shot in the head after dispute in SW Houston, police say

HOUSTON – A man is accused of shooting another man Thursday at an apartment complex in southwest Houston, according to the Houston Police Department.
The shooting was reported shortly before 4 p.m. in the 6300 block of Chimney Rock Road.
Police said there was some kind of dispute involving the two men and a woman. The man allegedly pulled out a gun and shot the other man in the head.
Police said the injured man was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition.
The gunman was taken into custody.
