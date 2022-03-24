Major airlines ask Biden to remove the federal mask mandate inside planes

HOUSTON – More than 10 major airline CEOs have signed a letter to President Joe Biden, asking him to remove the federal mask mandate inside planes and airports which was extended by TSA and the White House through April 18.

The CEOs are also asking the White House to remove the international pre-departure testing requirement for U.S. inbound customers.

“Some people do [wear masks], some people don’t. Me personally, I don’t see where it’s doing any good,” Jason Simmons, a local traveler headed to see his son in Tucson, AZ, said.

The letter states in part that the mandates are “no longer aligned with the realities of the current epidemiological environment.” It went on to say, “much has changed since these measures were imposed and they no longer make sense in the current public health context. The letter also stated that planes and filtration systems are safe.

Additionally, the letter states that “It makes no sense that people are still required to wear masks on airplanes, yet are allowed to congregate in crowded restaurants, schools and at sporting events without masks.”

“People would want to feel safe. It’s just like you’re wearing seatbelts,” Ateesh Tiwari who is traveling to Denver, said.

“I think it’s just to protect us,” another local traveler Estrella Romero said. “We’re so close. Like, not even 6-feet apart.”

As of Wednesday night, The White House has not responded to the letter.