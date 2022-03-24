Cypress Creek bridge replacement causes major road closure, forcing drivers to reroute

HOUSTON – As TxDOT crews work on replacing a bridge that currently sits over Cypress Creek, residents in the area are dealing with heavy traffic as drivers are forced to reroute, according to Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman.

The bridge is being replaced on the southbound service road between Cypresswood Drive and FM 1960.

Because of the major road closure, residents are dealing with thousands of motorists driving through several north Harris County communities, deputies said. When motorists go south on the service road from Cypresswood Drive, they need to get on the IH-45 Freeway at the ramp to go southbound. If they don’t, they will be routed through the Enchanted Oaks subdivision where there are schools, stop signs and the speed limit is 20 mph.

Constable Mark Hermann is asking motorists to avoid going south on the service road between Cypresswood and FM 1960 because the bridge is closed.