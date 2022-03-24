‘Art of Soccer’: Houston committee bids to host 2026 FIFA World Cup through art displays around town

HOUSTON – As Houston aims to be the next home of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, one committee is rallying together efforts to show why Clutch City is the perfect place to host the international game.

On Thursday, more than 50 business owners and community leaders were invited to the Houston 2026 World Cup Bid Committee’s Art of Soccer special viewing ceremony and received an update on the bidding process for the location of the game.

The Art of Soccer campaign also had painted oversized ceramic soccer balls on display at the event, sharing plans to eventually place them in high-traffic areas across the city. The soccer balls were created by artists from the Houston area.

Houston 2026 World Cup Bid Committee President Chris Canetti said Houston’s spirit is what makes the city unique and worthy of hosting the game.

“Today’s Art of Soccer viewing party is another example of how Houstonians are rallying together to support our city’s bid to deliver a World Cup of the Future, in America’s City of the Future. Not only does it demonstrate the incredible commitment and investment from public, private, and civic institutions, but it also underlines Houston’s unique spirit that sets it apart from any other candidate city,” said Canetti. “If Houston is awarded the honor of hosting the FIFA World Cup in 2026, we would invite the world to come and experience Houston’s vibrant culture and deeply passionate soccer fan base.”

A decision on the location of the 2026 World Cup will be made sometime this Spring.