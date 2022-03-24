4 men wanted in connection with series of robberies across Houston, HPD says

4 men wanted in connection to series of robberies across Houston, HPD says. (Photo by HPD)

HOUSTON – The Houston Police Department is searching for four men who they believe were recently involved in multiple robberies, using weapons in some, across the city of Houston.

Authorities say the group was seen entering a smoke shop in west Houston, located in the 1800 block of North Eldridge on Tuesday, March 1 around 11:50 p.m.

According to HPD investigators, the suspects walked into the store ahead of another customer who had left his car running outside.

The men completed their purchase and left the store. When the other customer attempted to leave the store and return to his black Toyota Camry, the men had already jumped in his vehicle, and fled the scene, HPD says.

Later that day, HPD investigators said four men pulled out a handgun on someone at a gas station located in the 1900 block of North Sam Houston Parkway. Authorities said the suspects demanded the victim’s wallet, then fled the scene in the same black Toyota Camry they stole earlier that day.

In addition to those two crimes, the suspects are also believed to have had involvement in an aggravated robbery back on Feb. 28, 2022, at another smoke shop located at 12100 block of Northwest Freeway.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers DIRECTLY at 713-222-TIPS (8477). Tipsters may be eligible for a cash payment of up to $5,000 for information leading to a suspect’s arrest.