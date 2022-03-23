University of St. Thomas, St. John Methodist Church, Cisco to unveil free computer program that helps foster care students

HOUSTON – University of St. Thomas, St. John Methodist Church and Cisco will participate in a special ceremony Wednesday to unveil a partnership designed to “educate, empower and create a bright future” for youth in foster care.

The pilot partnership will provide these students with a tuition-free computer basics class in which they will also receive free housing, meal vouchers, a computer and Wi-Fi access, according to a news release.

Foster care students who have already been recruited for the program will be present at the ceremony in which they will receive a computer, learn about tutoring and job placement and more.

According to the University of St. Thomas, more than 4,000 children in Harris County are in the custody of the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services and many of them live in foster homes until they reach 18 years old.