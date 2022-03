A pedestrian is dead after being struck by an 18-wheeler in Kingwood Wednesday, police said.

It happened before 4 a.m. in the 21700 block of Loop 494.

According to officers, a caller told them an 18-wheeler had run over a person.

Officers are working to determine exactly what happened.