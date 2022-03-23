Body found inside Waste Connections Center in north Harris County, HCSO says

HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after deputies with Harris County Sheriff’s Office said a body was found at Waste Connections Center in north Harris County Wednesday.

Deputies with District 2 said they received two calls about the body, which was located at 18784 E. Hardy Rd. around 4:20 a.m.

When deputies arrived, they found one person dead at the scene.

According to investigators, it is unclear how long the person has been dead.

HCSO has not provided any additional information at this time.