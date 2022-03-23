Armored truck drivers exchange gunfire with possible robbers at bank in N. Harris Co., sheriff says

HARRIS COUNTY – Operators of an armored truck reportedly exchanged gunfire with suspects during a robbery attempt at a bank in north Harris County, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

The shooting was reported around 2 p.m. at Comerica Bank, located at 845 W. FM 1960.

Initial details were limited, however, it is believed the people who opened fire on the armored truck operators were attempting to commit a robbery, according to Gonzalez.

No one was injured during the shooting.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.