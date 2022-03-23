2 Houston area residents admit to trafficking $29M in meth, US Attorney’s Office says

MCALLEN – Two Houston-area residents have pleaded guilty to possessing with intent to distribute 777 kilograms of meth, announced U.S. Attorney Jennifer B. Lowery on Tuesday.

Eduardo Figueroa Jr, 26, of Cleveland, and Cynara Lucia Sarmiento, 23, of Conroe, pleaded guilty to both counts of possession with intent to distribute meth.

According to authorities, Figueroa hired Sarmiento as his personal assistant and tasked her with leasing the warehouse space and forming Hive Logistics, a business warehouse located in Houston.

On May 12, 2021, authorities executed a search at the location and discovered 777 kilograms of meth, 10 kilograms of cocaine, ledgers, two pistols and five magazines. The meth was located inside metal barrels marked as mango puree.

As part of the plea, Figueroa admitted the meth was part of a larger shipment he had received, of which approximately 800 kilograms had already been delivered to several individuals. Sarmiento admitted to creating a ledger for the drugs and delivering them on at least one occasion with Figueroa.

The estimated street value of the meth is $29 million.

Sentencing has been set for June 1 before U.S. District Judge Ricardo H. Hinojosa. At that time, Figueroa and Sarmiento each face up to life in prison and a possible $10 million maximum fine.

Figueroa will remain in custody pending that hearing, while Sarmiento was permitted to remain on bond.

This case is part of an exportation and straw purchasing of firearms investigation from March 2021 in which where Figueroa was identified as a recruiter. He also pleaded guilty to conspiracy to straw purchase five shotguns on Nov. 22, 2021.