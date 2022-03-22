Tornado, storms rip through Madisonville, cause severe damage

A tornado ripped through Madisonville, Texas overnight, causing lots of damage to businesses and homes across the area.

MADISONVILLE, Texas – A tornado ripped through Madisonville, Texas overnight, causing lots of damage to businesses and homes across the area.

According to the Madisonville police chief, nearly 4,400 residents, which is pretty much all of the people in the town, are without power.

While driving around the area to observe the storm damage, KPRC 2 reporter Deven Clarke saw downed power lines and destroyed structures. Clarke said fortunately, no injuries were reported.

A tornado rips through Madisonville. The police chief says pretty much all 4,400 residents are without power. We're seeing downed power lines and destroyed structures, but fortunately no injuries reported. Officials working through the night to asses damages & check on residents

Officials worked through the night to assess damages while doing welfare checks on residents.

KPRC 2 also received reports about a nursing home located at 411 E. Collard St. experiencing significant damage. Residents have reportedly been moved to safer facilities at this time.

Madison County Sheriff’s Office dispatch said buildings and homes were damaged and trees have been knocked down as winds pound the area. They are also out assessing the extent of the damage.

KPRC 2 reporter Cathy Hernandez met a family who said they were inside their home when winds picked the home up and moved it 15 feet from its original location.