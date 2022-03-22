Man dies after being shot several times in north Harris County subdivision, sheriff says

An investigation is underway after a man was fatally shot Tuesday afternoon in a north Harris County subdivision, according to the Harris County Sheriff, Ed Gonzalez.

The shooting was reported around 3 p.m. in the 1800 block of Briarcreek Boulevard, near Old Ranch Road.

Harris County Pct. 4 deputies responded to the scene and found a 42-year-old man with several gunshot wounds. Officers said he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Deputies said the suspect arrived at the location in a black Audi. The suspect then approached the victim and began shooting before he fled the scene.

The motive of the shooting is unknown. No arrests have been made.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office investigators are assisting in the investigation.

The man’s identity has not been released.