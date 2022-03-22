Harris County Commissioners approve resolution to protect transgender children and their families

HOUSTON – In a 3-2 vote, Harris County Commissioners approved a resolution to protect transgender children and their families.

Harris County Precinct One Commissioner Rodney Ellis introduced the resolution to oppose Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s directive to state child welfare officials to launch child abuse investigations into reports of transgender youth receiving gender-affirming care.

Before Tuesday’s vote, Commissioners heard arguments both for and against the resolution, including one from Rebecca Bryant, the mom of a transgender girl.

“It is unthinkable that anyone believes our child should be taken away from us. The thought of CPS knocking on our door keeps me in a state of terror, and I haven’t slept in weeks,” Bryant said.

Last month, Gov. Abbott directed child welfare officials in Texas to launch child abuse investigations into reports of transgender youth receiving gender-affirming care.

Ad

“No young person should have their identity targeted or attacked by state officials or anyone else,” Commissioner Ellis said.

Pro-family and child rights advocates voiced their displeasure and opposition to the resolution, claiming parents of transgender children are being provided with shoddy research and insufficient data, leaving them unable to make an informed decision about their child’s care.

“The studies are anything but evidence-based. Their futures are at stake because treatments that will impact their entire lives are being provided to them and they do not have the capacity to consent,” said Tracy Shannon with Culture Warriors of America.

Supporters of the resolution disagree and say the arguments raised by opponents directly contradict the American Medical Association’s position, which they insist, strongly advocates this type of care for trans youth.

“Gender-affirming care is medically necessary, evidence-based care that improves the physical and mental health of transgender and gender-diverse people,” said Dr. Michael Suk, AMA Board Member.