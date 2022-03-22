Amanda Bynes conservatorship terminated after nearly 9 years, NBC News reports

A judge terminated the conservatorship of former child actor Amanda Bynes Tuesday after her petition to dissolve the arrangement was met with her parents’ full support, NBC News reported.

Bynes, 35, has been in a personal conservatorship since 2013 following what she previously described as a dark period in her life. A conservatorship of the estate was terminated in 2017 after her assets were moved into a trust.

Bynes’ father was named as trustee, and her mother remained in control of her medical and personal affairs.

Bynes released a statement through her attorney, David Esquibias, following the ruling thanking both her fans and her parents for their support.

“In the last several years, I have been working hard to improve my health so that I can live and work independently, and I will continue to prioritize my well-being in this next chapter,” she said. “I am excited about my upcoming endeavors — including my fragrance line — and look forward to sharing more when I can.”

