Reggaeton superstar Daddy Yankee to retire after 31 years of music, brings final tour stop to Houston this September

HOUSTON – Daddy Yankee, who brought “Reggaeton” to international airwaves with singles such as “Gasolina” and “Lo Que Paso, Paso,” is retiring from the music industry after 31 years and will go on a world tour for a final time.

Known professionally as Ramon Luis Ayala Rodriguez, the Puerto Rico-based superstar made the announcement in a video he published on social media and on his website.

“This career has been a marathon, I finally see a finish line,” the rapper, 45, said in Spanish. “This genre, people tell me that I made it worldwide, but it was you who gave me the key to open the doors to make this genre the biggest in the world.”

Daddy Yankee’s career began in 1995 with his album “No Mercy.” However, he rose to international stardom with several crossover hits such as “Gasolina” in 2004, KNBC reported. He has also collaborated with several international artists, including Justin Bieber and fellow Puerto Rican singer Luis Fonsi for their 2017 hit “Despacito.”

The rapper also announced he will embark on a farewell world tour beginning Aug. 10 called “La Ultima Vuelta (The Final Round).” The tour will make stops in several Texas cities, including Houston on Sept. 15. A venue for his Houston show has not yet been named.

An album is also in the works, called “Legendaddy,” which marks his first studio album since releasing “Prestige” in 2012, according to KNBC. The album is scheduled to drop on digital platforms beginning at 8 p.m. on March 24.