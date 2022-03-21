Recognize him? Police looking for man who allegedly forced his way inside SW Houston apartment

Houston police are searching for a man who they say forced his way inside a southwest Houston apartment and possibly stole cellphones and money.

HOUSTON – Houston police are looking for a man who they said forced his way inside an apartment in southwest Houston last month and demanded money and cell phones.

It happened at the Claridge Apartments located in the 10000 block of Spice lane near Beltway 8 on Feb. 11.

Police said around 8:15 a.m., a surveillance video showed a man driving what appeared to be a silver four-door sedan and parked at in open parking space of the apartment complex. He was seen walking towards the apartments with his cell phone in his ear.

Police said he broke through a patio door at an apartment and allegedly pointed a handgun at the residents inside while demanding cash and cell phones.

The man began to search through the apartment for other valuable items, then took off, according to police. It was unclear if he took any items.

The suspect was last seen wearing a grey hoodie with black jeans. He is measured around 5 foot 7 to 5 foot 9 and weighs between 160 to 170 pounds.

Ad

Crime Stoppers is offering a cash payment of up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect.

Tipsters must contact Crime Stoppers DIRECTLY to remain anonymous by calling 713-222-TIPS or by submitting an online tip here.