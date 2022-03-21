LIST: Severe weather prompts school delays, cancellations throughout Houston-area

HOUSTON – Several school districts and universities are cancelling classes and/or after school activities due to anticipated severe weather coming through the Houston area.
Here are the closures, afterschool activities canceled for Monday, March 21:
Spring ISD - Afterschool activities cancelled
Here are the closures, afterschool activities canceled for Tuesday, March 22:
Coldspring-Oakhurst ISD: 2 hour delayed start on Tuesday, March 22
Conroe ISD: 2 hour delayed start on Tuesday, March 22
Goodrich ISD: 2 hour delayed start on Tuesday, March 22
Livingston ISD: 2 hour delayed start on Tuesday, March 22
Shepherd ISD: 2 hour delayed start on Tuesday, March 22