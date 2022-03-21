73º

LIVE

Local News

LIST: Severe weather prompts school delays, cancellations throughout Houston-area

Ana Gonzalez, Digital Content Producer

Tags: School Closures, Severe weather, Houston
An empty Duval County Public Schools elementary classroom (WJXT)

HOUSTON – Several school districts and universities are cancelling classes and/or after school activities due to anticipated severe weather coming through the Houston area.

Here are the closures, afterschool activities canceled for Monday, March 21:

Spring ISD - Afterschool activities cancelled

Here are the closures, afterschool activities canceled for Tuesday, March 22:

Coldspring-Oakhurst ISD: 2 hour delayed start on Tuesday, March 22

Conroe ISD: 2 hour delayed start on Tuesday, March 22

Goodrich ISD: 2 hour delayed start on Tuesday, March 22

Livingston ISD: 2 hour delayed start on Tuesday, March 22

Shepherd ISD: 2 hour delayed start on Tuesday, March 22

Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

UH-Downtown grad, coffee addict, cat mom of 2, owner of too many fish tanks

email