LIST: Severe weather prompts school delays, cancellations throughout Houston-area

HOUSTON – Several school districts and universities are cancelling classes and/or after school activities due to anticipated severe weather coming through the Houston area.

Here are the closures, afterschool activities canceled for Monday, March 21:

Spring ISD - Afterschool activities cancelled

Here are the closures, afterschool activities canceled for Tuesday, March 22:

Coldspring-Oakhurst ISD: 2 hour delayed start on Tuesday, March 22

Conroe ISD: 2 hour delayed start on Tuesday, March 22

Goodrich ISD: 2 hour delayed start on Tuesday, March 22

Livingston ISD: 2 hour delayed start on Tuesday, March 22

Shepherd ISD: 2 hour delayed start on Tuesday, March 22