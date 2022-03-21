Jergens recalling popular moisturizing lotion due to harmful bacteria, FDA says

HOUSTON – Jergens is recalling one of its popular moisturizers because it may contain a harmful bacteria, according to the Federal Drug Administration.

Pluralibacter gergoviae is a bacterium which typically poses little medical risk to healthy people. However, people who have certain health problems such as weakened immune systems may be more susceptible to infections.

Jergens parent company Kao USA is urging consumers to discontinue use of the recalled lotion as a precautionary measure.

The affected bottles are the 3 ounce and 10 ounce bottles of Jergens Ultra Healing moisturizer with a lot code on the back or bottom of the bottle that starts with the letters “Z-U.”

If you have one of these bottles, you can contact Kao USA Inc. Consumer Care Center for a free product coupon at the following number: 1.800.742.8798 or send an email to consumer@kao.com. Their hours of operation are Monday - Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Eastern time.

A postage paid label and plastic bag will be sent to consumers via mail to easily return the product.