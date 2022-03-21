Fort Bend County Judge KP George to provide update on COVID-19 risk level Monday

FORT BEND, Texas – Fort Bend County Judge KP George, along with the Department of Health and Human Services and the Office of Emergency Management, will hold a media briefing Monday to give an update on lowering the County’s COVID-19 risk level.

The press conference will take place at 2 p.m. KPRC 2 will carry a livestream of the event.

Two years ago on March 4, the first confirmed COVID-19 case in Texas was discovered in Fort Bend County. As a result of the cases found during the pandemic, a shutdown of a wide range of economic and social interactions created challenges to families, businesses, and communities.

According to George, Fort Bend County is one of the most vaccinated counties in the state with 87% of Fort Bend County residents ages 5 and up receiving one dose, 78% ages 5 and up being fully vaccinated, nearly 100% of residents 65 and up receiving one dose, and 97% of 65 and up being fully vaccinated.

