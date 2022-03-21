Former HCSO deputy charged with possession of child pornography in 2018 to be sentenced Friday

A former veteran Harris County Sheriff’s Office deputy charged with three counts of possession of child pornography in 2018 is expected to be sentenced Friday.

Donald Dehnert, 46, appeared in court Monday. Prosecutors are requesting that Dehnert spend three years in prison. His lawyer is asking that he receive probation. If convicted, he can face up to 30 years in prison.

Dehnert was relieved of duty on March 29, 2018, after an investigation that began in North Texas. The investigation was conducted by HCSO, the Grand Prairie Police Department, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, and the Texas Department of Public Safety along with Texas Rangers and all members of the Houston Metro Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

Donald Dehnert, 46, was relieved of duty on March 29, 2018, after an investigation that began in North Texas. (KPRC 2)

ORIGINAL STORY: Harris County deputy accused of possession of child porn

According to authorities, a Grand Prairie detective who was monitoring the internet found evidence of Dehnert allegedly attempting to solicit a minor for sex in an online chat room.

After receiving a search warrant, authorities said they confiscated several computers and other items that were photographed and tagged as evidence.

Dehnert, who pleaded guilty in the case, worked for HCSO for 25 years as a jailer, according to the department. Dehnert reportedly comes from a family of law enforcement officers. He is facing up to 30 years in prison, authorities said.

A judge will review documents and a decision will be made Friday at 8:30 a.m.