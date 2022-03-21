2 men accused of gunning down man in northwest Houston now charged in case

HOUSTON – Two men are facing murder charges after a man was found dead of a gunshot wound in January.

Thomas Alvarez, 35, and Earnest Austin, 33, are charged with murder in connection with the death of Avanti King, 19.

King was found dead by someone picking up trash at the end of Patrick Street on Jan. 17 in the 100 block of West Hamilton Street about 11 a.m.

Alvarez was arrested on Saturday in the 10700 block of West Belfort Street.

Austin was arrested on Feb. 12, on felony warrants unrelated to King’s murder, police said. The arrest followed a vehicle and foot pursuit by Midwest Patrol Division Crime Suppression Team officers with the assistance of the FBI.

Following his arrest, Austin was charged for his alleged role in King’s death.