AMBER Alert canceled for 2 little girls abducted in Pampa, Texas, police say

PAMPA, Texas – An AMBER Alert for two little girls that were reported missing since Sunday has been canceled, police said.

Police were looking for Logan Daniel Reagan, 28, in connection to the disappearances of Emilee Reagan, 2, and Rylee Reagan, 7. Reagan was described as being 6′1″ and weighing 250 lbs. with brown hair and hazel eyes. Police didn’t immediately provide information on how or where the girls were found.

According to investigators, Emilee was last seen wearing a gray shirt with pink and yellow words on the front, orange and pink tie-dye pants, and orange and blue New Balance shoes. Rylee was last seen wearing a light-colored tie-dye sweatshirt, blue jeans, and gray “Hey Dude” shoes with leopard print, officers said.

Pampa PD said the suspect was driving a silver 2007 Toyota Tundra that has an extended cab with an unknown Texas license plate number.

According to police, the suspect was last seen in Pampa. Law enforcement officials believed the children were in grave danger.

