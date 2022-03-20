‘It’s heartbreaking’: Beloved clerk shot, killed while working in NE Houston store, witnesses say

HOUSTON – A clerk was shot and killed after witnesses say a gunman walked into the store he was working at and opened fire Sunday.

According to two customers who were at the Food Mart located in the 6500 block of Homestead Road, someone entered the store and began following some customers around.

When the suspected gunman got to the counter to pay for his cigars, he reportedly said something in a low tone to the clerk before opening fire.

Witnesses say customers tried to help the employee, who appeared to have been shot in the face, but he immediately fled to the office area and locked the door.

He was later pronounced dead.

Customers who frequent the store say the victim’s name was John.

The suspect reportedly fled the scene on foot, headed toward a nearby apartment complex.

He was described by witnesses as being a Black man in a black hoodie and a black face mask.