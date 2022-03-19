Man shot multiple times after fight with 2 suspects at NW Houston gas station, police say

A man is expected to survive after he was shot several times following a fight with two other men early Saturday.

HOUSTON – A man was shot several times after he got into a fight with two other men following a chase at a northwest Houston gas station, according to Houston police.

It happened shortly after 1 a.m. in the 5700 block of Antoine Drive near West Tidwell Road early Saturday.

According to Houston Police Lieutenant R. Willkens, the store clerk told police that the man entered the gas station convenience store where he met with two young men inside.

The man kept coming in and out of the store several times before getting into a physical fight with one of the two men, police said.

The man later ran toward his car in an attempt to flee, where a foot chase between him and the two men ensued. Police said one of them pulled out a gun and shot the man several times in the abdomen and arm as he got inside his car.

The victim drove off but later crashed into an apartment complex fence just a short distance from the gas station.

Both men took off before authorities arrived.

Before the man was transported to an area hospital, he told police that he suspected that they were “drug dealers.” He is expected to survive.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to call HPD’s Major Assaults Division at 713 308-3100.