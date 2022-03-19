49º

Man dies after being hit by car during fight inside parking garage at The Galleria, HPD says

Moriah Ballard, Digital Content Producer

HOUSTON – A man is now dead after he was hit by a car and possibly shot following a fight with several other men inside a parking garage at The Galleria, according to Houston police.

Authorities say the incident took place just before 3 p.m. on Saturday on the third floor of the Red Garage located at 5150 Hidalgo Street.

HPD Midwest Commander Z. Becker says witnesses on the scene reported hearing gunfire moments after the victim’s fight with the other men.

It is believed the victim was then hit by a car as he ran away from the area witnesses reported hearing gunshots. Becker says the driver who hit the victim was not involved in the initial altercation, however, stayed on the scene, attempted to render aid, and cooperated with the investigation.

Police are now waiting for officials from the Medical Examiner’s Office to determine a cause of death.

Officials have not provided any specific information on the suspect(s), but say they are looking to speak with a group of people who were in the area at the time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (713) 308-3600. If you’d like to stay anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (713) 222-TIPS (8477).

