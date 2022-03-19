Man dies after being hit by car during fight inside parking garage at The Galleria, HPD says

HOUSTON – A man is now dead after he was hit by a car and possibly shot following a fight with several other men inside a parking garage at The Galleria, according to Houston police.

HPD commanders & PIO are en route to a scene in the 5100 block of Hidalgo.



Preliminary information is shortly before 3 p.m., a male was struck by a car in a parking garage following a fight with other males. He is deceased.



Further updates from the scene.#hounews pic.twitter.com/H2xNKVs6he — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) March 19, 2022

Authorities say the incident took place just before 3 p.m. on Saturday on the third floor of the Red Garage located at 5150 Hidalgo Street.

HPD Midwest Commander Z. Becker says witnesses on the scene reported hearing gunfire moments after the victim’s fight with the other men.

It is believed the victim was then hit by a car as he ran away from the area witnesses reported hearing gunshots. Becker says the driver who hit the victim was not involved in the initial altercation, however, stayed on the scene, attempted to render aid, and cooperated with the investigation.

Police are now waiting for officials from the Medical Examiner’s Office to determine a cause of death.

Officials have not provided any specific information on the suspect(s), but say they are looking to speak with a group of people who were in the area at the time.

Ad

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (713) 308-3600. If you’d like to stay anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (713) 222-TIPS (8477).