Turkey Leg Hut announces Lil Keke, Slim Thug will headline music lineup at 2nd annual festival, block party

HOUSTON – Houston rappers Lil Keke and Slim Thug will headline at the Turkey Leg Hut second annual festival and block party, the restaurant announced Friday.

The free concert is scheduled for March 27 in front of the Turkey Leg Hut, located at 4830 Almeda Rd., at 4:30 p.m. The family-friendly event will begin at 11 a.m. and end at 6 p.m.

The festival’s lineup also includes Houston singer Inayah, and Houston-based Step Rideau & The Zydeco Outlaws.

A hundred vendors will attend the event, according to its organizers. Food, drink, music, kid’s activities and shopping will be available at the one-day festival, according to the release.

The festival launched in 2019, which drew over 6,000 guests, but was put on a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.