PHOTOS: Car gets jammed under 18-wheeler during collision in north Houston

The scene in north Houston on March 18, 2022.

HOUSTON – KPRC 2 flew over a crash Friday in north Houston in which a red sedan crashed into an 18-wheeler at the intersection of East Richey Road and Aldine Westfield.

There’s no word on either driver of the vehicles involved.

Multiple law enforcement and emergency vehicles are on the scene of the crash and the intersection is now closed.

We’re looking for more information on this crash and will bring it to as soon as we learn more.

Here are some of the images KPRC 2 gathered from the scene.

Crash located at Aldine Westfield and East Richey Road, as seen on March 18, 2022. (Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Crash located at Aldine Westfield and East Richey Road, as seen on March 18, 2022. (Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)