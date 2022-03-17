67º

DEA partners with Houston, state officials with regional billboard campaign to raise awareness on fake fentanyl pills

Ana Gonzalez, Digital Content Producer

D.E.A. warns of counterfeit pills containing deadly fentanyl and meth

HOUSTON – The Drug Enforcement Administration joined Houston Police, Texas Department of Public Safety and several state and officials announced a new billboard program bringing awareness to fentanyl overdoses.

The billboards will be displayed throughout Harris County, several larger metro areas such as Dallas and San Antonio, and in Oklahoma. 13 of which will be displayed throughout the city of Houston.

According to officials, the billboards will have the slogan “One pill can kill” with a phone number to call for help.

