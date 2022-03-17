Mother’s body discovered by her ex-husband, their 2 kids in her garage, Montgomery Co., deputies say

SPLENDORA, Texas – A woman was found dead at her home in Montgomery County on Wednesday evening, according to authorities.

She was identified as 41-year-old Holly Vines. Her father told KPRC 2 she was a loving person and well known in the community.

Vines was a registered nurse at Memorial Hermann Hospital and graduated from Splendora High School.

“I’m sad. My daughter is dead. Two grandkids without a mom. I don’t know what to say. It’s a terrible feeling,” her father said.

Deputies with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office say they responded to a welfare check call from the woman’s ex-husband around 5 p.m.

When authorities arrived at the 25500 block of White Oak Lane, they reportedly found her dead body in the garage with an apparent gunshot wound.

Vines’ ex-husband said he was at her house dropping off their two children, ages 8 and 12, when they found her body.

“I was working on my garage here and I saw the kids run out crying for their mother. Then the fire department and ambulance showed up and a lot of police. They were there for hours investigating,” Jason Blank said.

Blank lives down the street from Vines and says the neighborhood has always been quiet.

“It’s very scary,” he added. “I mean, we’ve never had anything like that happen in this neighborhood so, very scary.”

Authorities say there are no suspects at this time, but Vines’ father believes it was someone who knew her.

“A sorry individual. I hope they catch him,” he said.

Detectives with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Homicide/Violent Crimes Unit and Crime Scene Unit, in addition to the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office are leading the investigation.