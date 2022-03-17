1 person dead after townhome catches on fire in west Houston, HFD says

HOUSTON – One person is dead after firefighters with Houston Fire Department said a townhome caught on fire Thursday afternoon.

The fire happened at around 1 p.m. at the Briarforest Townhomes in the 6400 block of Burgoyne Drive near South Voss Road in west Houston.

Officials say two homes were destroyed and a third has significant damage. Details on how the fire erupted were not immediately available.

No additional injuries were reported. Residents are urged to avoid the area.