1 person dead after townhome catches on fire in west Houston, HFD says

HOUSTON – One person is dead after firefighters with Houston Fire Department said a townhome caught on fire Thursday afternoon.
The fire happened at around 1 p.m. at the Briarforest Townhomes in the 6400 block of Burgoyne Drive near South Voss Road in west Houston.
Officials say two homes were destroyed and a third has significant damage. Details on how the fire erupted were not immediately available.
No additional injuries were reported. Residents are urged to avoid the area.
@HoustonFire is on scene near the 6400 block Burgoyne Dr. performing an offensive attack after receiving reports of a townhome on fire. One civilian fatality (unknown demographics). No FF injuries reported. Please avoid the area due to heavy emergency traffic. @FireChiefofHFD— Houston Fire Dept (@HoustonFire) March 17, 2022