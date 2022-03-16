Man found dead with multiple gunshot wounds at motel on Highway 6, police say

Police are investigating after they said a man was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds outside a hotel room on Highway 6 Tuesday.

HOUSTON – Police are investigating after they said a man was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds outside a motel room on Highway 6 Tuesday.

Officers were called to a hotel located at 2130 S Hwy 6 around 9 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

Arriving units said they found 31-year-old Donyea Sirls shot multiple times laying outside of a hotel room. The Houston Fire Department pronounced him dead at the scene.

According to investigators, the man’s girlfriend reported that a few days ago there was a verbal altercation between him and other individuals.

Police said at this time, it is believed the suspects fled in a Black Acura MDX.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.