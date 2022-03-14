Who killed Hector Emilio Mateo-Suar? Police looking for driver who allegedly struck man while crossing street in west Houston

HOUSTON – Officers with the Houston Police Department’s Vehicular Crimes Division are searching for a suspect who allegedly struck a man while he was crossing the street in west Houston last month.

It happened in the 11400 block of Harwin Drive near Wilcrest Drive.

Police said shortly before 11:30 p.m., Hector Emilio Mateo-Suar was crossing the street on Wilcrest Drive when a dark-colored SUV traveling eastbound on Harwin Drive struck him.

The driver did not stop to help Mateo-Suar and took off at high rate of speed. Mateo-Suar died at the scene, according to police.

Police believe the vehicle the suspect was driving had tinted windows.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect(s) in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Only tips and calls DIRECTLY TO Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.