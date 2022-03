Water leak at the Heights area.

HOUSTON – A water main break is happening in Houston’s Heights area Monday morning.

The leak happened at Heights Boulevard near Katy Freeway.

It is unknown what caused the leak.

At this point there are no road closures.

KPRC 2 has reached out to Houston Public Works and they said an inspector has arrived on scene to investigate the leak.

Water leak at the Heights area. (KPRC)

