‘Stay out of my body’: Lizzo slams Texas abortion, anti-trans policies during Q&A at SXSW Film Festival

AUSTIN, TEXAS - MARCH 13: Lizzo speaks during the 2022 SXSW Conference and Festivals at Austin Convention Center on March 13, 2022 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Chris Saucedo/Getty Images for SXSW)

AUSTIN – During a Q&A on Sunday, Lizzo condemned Texas laws and policies that restrict access to abortion and target trans children and their families. The pop star, who spent her formative years in Houston, said the laws and policies unfairly target women and the LGBTQ community, NBC News reported via Variety.

The Grammy-winning singer, rapper, songwriter and flutist appeared live on stage Sunday during the Keynote session “Lizzo” at the 2022 SXSW Conference in Austin.

“I’m proud to rep Houston, but I’m not proud to rep Texas politics right now,” she said during the conversation.

“Mind your business,” she added. “Trans rights are human rights.”

Lizzo also blasted the state’s ban on abortions after six weeks of pregnancy, or at the detection of a fetal heartbeat, and slammed conservative politicians for being “all up in your uterus,” NBC News reported via Variety.

Ad

“The abortion ban is atrocious,” Lizzo said. “Mind your business. Stay out of my body. This is not political.”

MORE: