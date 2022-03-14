More than 200 pounds of meth worth nearly $4M seized during traffic stop on I-10 in Fayette County, deputies say

K9 Kolt alerted to the presence of illegal narcotics, which were discovered in the vehicle's gas tank.

HOUSTON – More than 200 pounds of meth, with a street value of more than $3.8 million, was seized during a traffic stop on I-10 in Fayette County, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The discovery was made on March 11 at 9:30 a.m. when a sergeant with the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Canine Unit stopped a silver Ford F-150 for a traffic violation.

Deputies said after speaking with the driver of the Ford, K9 Kolt was deployed to conduct an exterior sweep on the vehicle. During the search, it was discovered that the compartment in the gas tank concealed 211.4 pounds of meth.

The driver, Marcial Ramirez, 49, of Del Rio, Texas, was arrested and taken to the Dan R. Beck Justice Center.