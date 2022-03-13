PACCTX hosts ‘Celebrating Women, Inspiring Change’ conference

TEXAS – The Philippine Chamber of Commerce of Texas (PACCTX State) hosted a global online conference during International Women’s Week called, “Celebrating Women, Inspiring Change.” The mission and vision of the conference was to celebrate and empower women.

One of the major topics discussed in the conference was how Filipina and minority women could work to make an even larger impact on the world. The conference included a panel session, break out sessions with facilitators and awards. The purpose of the event was to build community and connect attendees with resources that they could use to help them on their person and professional journeys.

“Our purpose is to uplift and educate by providing a platform for honest discussion that encourages positive relationships, building healthy self-image as well as presenting opportunities to develop leadership and professional growth. We believe that women thrive in their business and professional lives when provided with support mechanisms built upon a genuine understanding of the myriad challenges that they face in their daily lives,” Rowena Raroque-Watters, PACCTX State President and conference leader, said.

Ad

The program included several notable speakers and panelists such as keynote speakers, the United States Under Secretary of the Air Force, Gina Ortiz Jones, Philippines former Department of Tourism Secretary and Founder and President of the International School of sustainable Tourism Dr. Mina Gabor as well as Houston’s Philippine Consul General in Houston, the Honorable Jerril G. Santos. KPRC2′s own Rose-Ann Aragon also moderated a panel session.

The Philippine-American Chamber of Commerce of Texas (PACCTX) is a statewide chamber in the DFW, Houston, RGV and San Antonio regions. It aims to inspire the spirit of entrepreneurship, advocate for business and professionals, support trade and economic relations between the United States and the Philippines. PACCTX aims to provide strategic leadership and engagement among its members through information, collaboration, advocacy and services.

More info: pacctexas.org/