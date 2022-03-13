Former President Barack Obama tests positive for COVID-19

GLASGOW, SCOTLAND - NOVEMBER 08: Former US president Barack Obama speaks during day 9 of COP26 on November 08, 2021 in Glasgow, Scotland. Day Nine of the 2021 climate summit in Glasgow will focus on delivering the practical solutions needed to adapt to climate impacts and address loss and damage. This is the 26th "Conference of the Parties" and represents a gathering of all the countries signed on to the U.N. Framework Convention on Climate Change and the Paris Climate Agreement. The aim of this year's conference is to commit countries to net-zero carbon emissions by 2050. (Photo by Ian Forsyth/Getty Images)

Former President Barack Obama announced on Twitter Sunday that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

Obama described his symptoms, saying he had a scratchy throat for a couple of days but was feeling fine.

Former First Lady Michelle Obama has tested negative for COVID-19, Obama confirmed. He said he and his wife are grateful to be vaccinated and boosted.