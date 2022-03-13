Former President Barack Obama tests positive for COVID-19

Former President Barack Obama announced on Twitter Sunday that he has tested positive for COVID-19.
Obama described his symptoms, saying he had a scratchy throat for a couple of days but was feeling fine.
Former First Lady Michelle Obama has tested negative for COVID-19, Obama confirmed. He said he and his wife are grateful to be vaccinated and boosted.
I just tested positive for COVID. I’ve had a scratchy throat for a couple days, but am feeling fine otherwise. Michelle and I are grateful to be vaccinated and boosted, and she has tested negative.— Barack Obama (@BarackObama) March 13, 2022
It’s a reminder to get vaccinated if you haven’t already, even as cases go down.