Man shot to death, dog grazed by bullet after argument took place inside NW Houston apartment, police say

HOUSTON – A man was shot and a small dog was found with a graze wound inside a northwest Houston apartment Friday night, police said.

It happened shortly before 11 p.m. at the Archer at Willowbrook Apartments in the 7200 block of Greens Road, near Willowbrook Mall.

Witnesses told police that an argument turned loud at an upstairs apartment, and that’s when gunshots were heard.

When officers arrived at the apartment, police said they found the man with multiple gunshot wounds in the abdomen and leg. Multiple shell casings were also found.

Paramedics pronounced the man dead at the scene.

Police said a small dog was found with an apparent graze wound and is expected to be okay.

Police are still investigating what led to the shooting. A description of the suspect was not provided.

Anyone with information in this case is asked to call HPD Homicide at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.